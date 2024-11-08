Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show - Sioux Falls

Nov 8, 2024 - Nov 9, 2024

The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features only handcrafted and handmade items by the most talented artists and crafter's from across the Midwest. We host nearly 280 exhibitors! This is the best shopping event of this nature before the holiday season. The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show has been running since 2005, and has continued to grow. Holiday music, food trucks and fun for the whole family keep our exhibitors and shoppers coming back year after year. This arts & craft show is the biggest Holiday Event in Sioux Falls!



This holiday arts & crafts show fills the entire 100,000+ square foot Expo Building located on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Because of the huge space we make sure to allow for extra wide aisles. This makes shopping an enjoyable experience. A wide variety of vendors exhibit products such as pottery, jewelry, housewares, candles, rugs, holiday decor, furniture, toys, knick knacks and more!

Fee: $8.00 kids under 12 are free