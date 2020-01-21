Share |

Sioux Empire Farm Show - Sioux Falls

Jan 21, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020

Market and purebred livestock and trade show featuring agricultural exhibits and interactive booths.


Location:   Expo Building, W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Map:   100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-336-1620
Website:   http://siouxempirefarmshow.org

