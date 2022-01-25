Sioux Empire Livestock Show

Jan 25, 2022 - Jan 30, 2022

Producers from around the region have selected their top-notch livestock to bring to this show and want YOU to come and see them!

These producers raise a variety of livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. Each day is a different species so you will get a new experience no matter which day you visit! The day of the show, producers clean and prep their livestock to look their best for the judge of their respective species. They are divided into classes by weight, age or breed and judged on their structural soundness, ability to move, and their overall appearance. The top individuals in each class get put into a final class where they are judged against each other to see who is the top overall in each species.

Come out and pick your favorite species of livestock and root for those in each class that you think should have the chance of winning the top overall honors!