Sioux Falls in Color, the Art of Rodger Ellingson - Sioux Falls

Sep 16, 2019 - Jan 10, 2020

With its vivid and dynamic imagery, Rodger Ellingson's gallery exhibition, "Sioux Falls in Color," is a truly whimsical love letter to our community. We are excited to showcase a vision of our city as you have never seen it before. The urban landscapes of our beloved city, past and present, are splashed across the canvas with an obvious joy and mirth, created by an artist with a pride and passion for his subject. We paint our lives on the canvas of our city.

Fee: $Free