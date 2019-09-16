Share |

Sioux Falls in Color, the Art of Rodger Ellingson - Sioux Falls

Sep 16, 2019 - Jan 10, 2020

With its vivid and dynamic imagery, Rodger Ellingson's gallery exhibition, "Sioux Falls in Color," is a truly whimsical love letter to our community. We are excited to showcase a vision of our city as you have never seen it before. The urban landscapes of our beloved city, past and present, are splashed across the canvas with an obvious joy and mirth, created by an artist with a pride and passion for his subject. We paint our lives on the canvas of our city.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Center for Western Studies
Map:   2121 S. Summit, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   Kthomas@augur.edu
Website:   http://www.centerws.com

All Dates:
Sep 16, 2019 - Jan 10, 2020 Reception on Oct.23rd from 5:30-7:30

Colorful images in watercolor and acrylics showing Sioux Falls through the years.

Center for Western Studies
Center for Western Studies 57197 2121 S. Summit, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable