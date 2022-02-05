Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

Feb 5, 2022 - Feb 13, 2022

It's Sioux Falls, it's winter and since the first snowfall you've spent your time perfecting how long it takes to run from your car to the next warm building. Embrace the ice and show old man Winter who's boss. Join us for Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, a week of events supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Sioux Falls Winter Carnival returns Friday, February 5-13, 2022 with nine days jam packed with events for all ages. We'll bring back old favorites and introduce new events!