Siouxland Renaissance Festival - Sioux Falls

Jun 8, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Welcome to Shrewsbury, England 1575...the 17th year of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s reign. The snow and cold have gone and Spring hath come...Huzzah! The Earl and Countess of Shrewsbury have planned a festival to celebrate the season. Come one, come all goode lords and ladies, merchants, yeomen, players, musicians, and peasants. Let us present to you the Siouxland Renaissance Festival!



See the sights, hear the sounds, and taste the food. Learn what it was like to live over 400 years ago as you take part in our historically-flavored festival. The festival will host a wide variety of vendors plying their trade and offering goods of every kind and foods to suit every taste. Venture into a realm especially for children. Come thrill to the spectacle of armored jousting. Marvel at our jugglers, dancers, musicians and other entertainers on our many stages. Roam the streets filled with the people of Shrewsbury County and amusements of every kind.

Admission: $15 adults; $6 children 4-12; children under 3 free