Siouxland Renaissance Winter Feast - Sioux Falls

Feb 23, 2019 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Calling all Lords and Ladies of the realm to join us at Winter Feast! Enjoy an evening of fun, food, and frivolity for adults. Age 21+ (no exceptions). Themed dress is optional.



This year's theme is a masquerade. Masquerade celebrations were popularized in France and Italy before finding their way to England. It was an evening of anonymity and frivolity. Attendees dressed in costumes (some elegant, some elaborate, some simple) wearing masks to conceal their identities. This anonymity allowed the freeing of the spirit and for attendees to engage in behavior without the normal consequences. Guessing the identity of the person behind the mask was a fun game guests engaged in during the evening.



Costumes were often crafted to represent other cultures, themes from nature, characters from Greek mythology, as well as characters from Commedia Dell’Arte. Costumes could be simple or quite complex. Some ideas:



Turkish sultan costumes

Artemis – add a crescent moon to your outfit.

Persephone – flowers in your hair

Commedia Dell’Arte: Harlequin, Punchinello, etc. (learn more here: https://www.britannica.com/art/commedia-dellarte)

Domino – the classic domino was a tent-like cape covering the body, usually in black, with a black mask

Concepts such as love, jealousy, sadness

Nature themes — specific flowers, waterfalls, birds, foxes, etc.

Menu: beef bourguignon on rice, roasted vegetables, green salad & bread and delightful desserts

Cash bar: malt beverages

Entertainment: Captain Nadia and First Mate Nathaniel, our favorite pub pirates, are back in port for the winter and ready for a party. Having visited the ports of Italy on their last voyage, they are bringing the Carnival of Venice to Shrewsbury.



After our amazing meal you will have the opportunity to participate in a royal masquerade ball. While we're getting our dancing shoes on, our own Town Crier will impress us with his golden tenor voice. Then the talented musicians of Ravenscroft Musicke Guild will provide us with an hour of traditional renaissance music for our dancing pleasure. Finally to really get your toes tapping and your hands clapping, we will be entertained by The Rogue Band (aka The Dregs, but shhhh, they're wearing masks so don't let the secret out!!)



We hope you'll join us as we stomp out the winter blahs with dancing, music, laughter and great company.

Tickets: $50.00 per person; $270 for a table of six.



Mail:

SRA

P.O. Box 88038

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

via phone: 1-866-HUZZAH1

Email: Hamish lordhamishno@gmail.com



Ticket deadline for catering purposes: February 5, 2019



(Reservations are NOT guaranteed until money is received. Confirmation will be sent via email from lordhamishno@gmail.com)



Hotel partner:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Sioux Falls at Empire Mall

2501 South Shirley Avenue

Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106



To book at a discounted rate $79/night (taxes, fees apply), call the hotel at (605-361-0122) or via link: https://goo.gl/fTzHpm Use code: WINTERFEAST

Hotel shuttle service to and from the event will be available. Please arrange shuttle service when booking your room or by calling the front desk.



