SiouxperCon

Oct 2, 2021 8:30 am - 11:59 pm

SiouxperCon celebrates comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, board games, and video gaming. Now in its fifth year, SiouxperCon has quickly grown into the most anticipated annual Siouxland event for lovers of all things in the “nerd” community. SiouxperCon is your friendly, neighborhood fan convention where all are welcome in a family-friendly, inclusive environment!



SiouxperCon is more than just a celebration of comic books, cosplay, anime, board games, video games, science fiction and fantasy. SiouxperCon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Our mission is to not only provide an inclusive event for members of the nerd community, both young and old, but to support local charities that help others in Sioux Falls. During this year’s convention we will be honoring local heroes that served our communities.

Events kick off Friday October 1st at 3:00 with over 75 vendors, 32 guests and attractions, local charities, Video Games, tabletop gaming and more and continues through 5:00PM Sunday Evening October 3rd. We are expecting between 4500 and 5000 guests this year.