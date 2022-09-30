SiouxperCon Retromania - Sioux Falls

Sep 30, 2022 - Oct 2, 2022

SiouxperCon 2022 Retromania



Now in its sixth year, SiouxperCon is one of the most widely anticipated annual events in the Siouxland area. We’re excited to announce that SiouxperCon returns to the Sioux Falls Convention Center September 30th to October 2nd for SiouxperCon: Retromania brought to you by Black Hills Federal Credit Union.



SiouxperCon is a three-day extravaganza that celebrates pop culture, art, film, comic books, cosplay, anime, board games, video games, science fiction and fantasy. We take special pride in our focus on education and promotion of STEAM and arts education and all three days include fun, educational and inspirational activities for all ages. No matter what forms of popular culture you enjoy, you’re sure to find something wonderful at the event that you’ll remember for years to come. SiouxperCon is also known as the “friendly neighborhood convention” and is designed to be an inclusive and welcoming event for everyone.



SiouxperCon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is run entirely by a volunteer staff and board. Over the years we have donated over $25,000.00 to local charities. Our mission is to promote art and STEAM education and pursuits and strengthen community ties through a shared love of decades of popular culture.



Featured guests this year include actor Matt Lintz from The Walking Dead and the upcoming Disney+ show Ms. Marvel; actor Jim Beaver from Supernatural, The Boys and Deadwood; animators Mike and Patty Peraza from Disney Studios; professional wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler; actor Noah Hathaway from The Neverending Story; Chef Justin Warner from Food TV Network; Rachel Pizzolato, Sioux Falls native Allie Weber and Elijah Horland from Mythbusters Jr. and many, many more!



Comic book creators scheduled to attend include Ron Marz, Rick Leonardi, Rob Guillory, Magdalene Visaggio, Maria Wolf Lopez, Eliot Rahal, Tony Fleecs, Phil Hester and many more.





For more information on SiouxperCon visit our website at https://siouxpercon.com.

Fee: $15.00