SiouxperCon - Sioux Falls

Sep 27, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

SiouxperCon has quickly grown into the most anticipated annual Siouxland nerd event. From its humble beginnings as a question posed on Facebook, SiouxperCon morphed into an event that aims to celebrate all nerdoms in a safe, educational, and inclusive environment. Brought to you by a group of local customer service professionals, SiouxperCon is your friendly, neighborhood fan convention.

SiouxperCon celebrates several mediums – comic books, cosplay, anime, board games, video games, science fiction and fantasy. A non-profit event, net proceeds from the convention benefit REACH Literacy and the JY6 Foundation.

Events include South Dakota’s biggest Cosplay Contest, celebrity entertainment, numerous panels, video and board game tournaments, vendors, local artists, comic book creators and artists, and more!