Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls

Jan 23, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020

Over thirty comedians, including headliner and Sioux Falls native Sean Jordan, from around the country perform. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota.

Shows take place at Boss' Comedy Club, Remedy Brewing Co. and Books n Brewz. Check schedule for details.


Map:   Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-681-3706
Email:   siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest.com

All Dates:
Jan 23, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020

A weekend of laughs to raise money for Special Olympics.

Sioux Falls, SD

