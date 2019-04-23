Something Rotten (musical) - Sioux Falls
Apr 23, 2019 - Apr 25, 2019
Something Rotten is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (NY Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world’s very first msuical. It’s “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!” (New York Magazine).
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
Location:
|Washington Pavilion
Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:
|605-367-6000
Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Apr 23, 2019 - Apr 25, 2019 7:30-10 pm
Performance of the hit Broadway musical.
