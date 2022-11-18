Songwriter Showcase - Pierre
Nov 18, 2022 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Andrea Royer Studio and the St. Charles Lounge are coming together to host a Songwriter Showcase on Friday, November 18 at 7pm at the St. Charles Lounge in Pierre. Six South Dakota singer/songwriters will share their original music and the stories behind the songs in a round robin format. Featuring Andrea Royer, Katie Dwyer, Katelyn Szuggar, KC Hughes, Lance Spears, and Cody Henson Hullinger, this will be an evening of great original music not to be missed! Call or text Andrea for more information at 281-728-2123.
|Location:
|St. Charles Lounge
|Map:
|207 East Capitol Avenue Suite 109, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|2817282123
|Email:
|andrearoyer@yahoo.com
|Website:
|https://fb.me/e/2gM9F8yHi
All Dates:
Local South Dakota singer/songwriters to be featured in a Songwriter Showcase at the St. Charles Lounge in Pierre on Friday, November 18, at 7pm.
