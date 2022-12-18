Sophia Beatty Band presents "Swinging Christmas"

Dec 18, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Holiday jazz is back at the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center! Join us Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as Black Hills singer/songwriter Sophia Beatty gives a special holiday performance. Expect to hear some of your favorite Christmas songs, as well as many of the most popular jazz songs made famous by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Billie Holiday. Sophia will be accompanied by a full jazz band. You won’t want to miss this “one day only” event! Advance tickets are on sale now. Purchase online at matthewsopera.com or by calling the Matthews at (605) 642-7973. For more information, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973 or visit www.matthewsopera.com.

Fee: $Advance Tickets: $25 Balcony, $35 Cabaret, $75 Historic Opera Box