Sorry! Wrong Chimney!

Nov 19, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Start your holidays with a laugh with the Watertown Town Players comedy Sorry! Wrong Chimney!

David Tuttle is moonlighting as a department store Santa so that he can buy his wife a fur for Christmas. He tells her he's working late at the office, but she finds out he isn't at the office. A suspected other woman, hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar Kris Kreigle and his gun toting fiancé, and a confused policeman add up to a rollicking tale that is hilarious Christmas or anytime entertainment.

Cost:

Adult Membership: $55

Youth Membership: $30