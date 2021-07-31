South Dakota Chislic Festival - Freeman

Jul 31, 2021 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

We are beyond excited for the 3rd Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival, July 31 at Freeman's 40-acre Prairie Arboretum from 10AM to 9PM. Building upon the resounding success of the 2019 SDCF, we are planning a chislic-day filled with food, beverages, activities and entertainment for all ages.



Our vision is to develop the South Dakota Chislic Festival into the region's premier food festival by providing an exemplary experience in all facets of the festival.



The festival began with a desire to promote Freeman and the entire Chislic Circle, building upon the food and heritage of our region. The tradition of chislic comes from the rural, hardworking farm tradition of the Germans from Russia people. These folks are the people of our heritage. They were, and still are, hard-working people who not only loved the land - they loved to eat.



Today, Chislic has grown from humble origins to a dish that in 2018 the SD Legislature officially declared the new South Dakota State 'nosh'. Given the attachment we have to our heritage and to Chislic, we decided it was time to celebrate.



Come celebrate with us on July 31, 2021.