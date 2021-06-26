South Dakota Governor's 9th Biennial Art Exhibition - Sioux Falls

Jun 26, 2021 - Sep 19, 2021

This exhibition is also a celebration of perseverance in the face of adversity. Creating artwork is never an easy endeavor. A pandemic in a time of social unrest has increased the demands of everyday living. Some artists are looking for new “day jobs.” Many children are learning from home and stay-at-home mandates mean more cooking, more cleaning and more worry about keeping family safe and well. In addition, the relationships that feed artists’ minds and souls are now nurtured remotely, without hugs. The galleries and museums that expose artists to new ideas and ways of seeing things may be closed or have reduced hours. In spite of all these challenges South Dakota artists have continued to make art, enter it in exhibitions and pack it for shipping.