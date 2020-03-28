South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction-Sioux Falls
Mar 28, 2020
Social, reception, banquet and induction of the Hall's class of 2020.
|Location:
|Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center
|Map:
|3200 W Maple St, Sioux Falls, 57107, SD
|Phone:
|605-271-9967
|Website:
|http://www.sdbbhof.com.
All Dates:
