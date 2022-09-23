South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Sep 23, 2022 - Sep 24, 2022
Celebrate what bands will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame!
Friday will be the Youth Battle of the Bands competition. Saturday will be the Hall of Fame induction event.
Join the fun and hear great music!
|Location:
|Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 W Maple St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|(605) 759-1385
|Website:
|http://southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/contact
All Dates:
