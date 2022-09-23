Share |

South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Sep 23, 2022 - Sep 24, 2022

Celebrate what bands will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame! 

Friday will be the Youth Battle of the Bands competition. Saturday will be the Hall of Fame induction event.

Join the fun and hear great music!


Location:   Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Map:   3200 W Maple St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   (605) 759-1385
Website:   http://southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/contact

All Dates:
