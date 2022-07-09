Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon/5K

Jul 9, 2022 7:00 am - 10:00 am

Annual Scenic Road Race The HALF MARATHON is a road race down beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway featuring limestone canyon walls blanketed with coniferous and deciduous trees along Spearfish Creek. This event is an annual fundraiser, which benefits abused and neglected children through the Northern Hills Area CASA Program.

The 36th Annual Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon/5K

VIRTUAL and IN-PERSON Race options for 2022!

Fee: $30-$60