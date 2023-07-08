Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K - Spearfish
Jul 8, 2023 6:00 am
Road race along the beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway.
The 5K begins in the Spearfish City Park at 7am. The Half Marathon begins near Savory in Spearfish Canyon at 7am.
|Location:
|Spearfish Canyon/City Park
|Map:
|115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-722-4558
|Website:
|http://www.spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com/
All Dates:
