Spearfish Challenge

Feb 22, 2020

The longest cross-country ski race in South Dakota, the Spearfish Challenge has been a Black Hills winter tradition for over 40 years. 24K, 10K and kids' cross-country ski races, with prizes and plenty of youth activities. Sponsored by the Black Hills Nordic Ski Club.

The Big Hill Cross-Country Ski Area is located 7 miles southwest of Spearfish on the Tinton Road.


Location:   Big Hill Trail System
Map:   Tinton Rd, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-569-2871

All Dates:
