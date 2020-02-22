Spearfish Challenge

The longest cross-country ski race in South Dakota, the Spearfish Challenge has been a Black Hills winter tradition for over 40 years. 24K, 10K and kids' cross-country ski races, with prizes and plenty of youth activities. Sponsored by the Black Hills Nordic Ski Club.

The Big Hill Cross-Country Ski Area is located 7 miles southwest of Spearfish on the Tinton Road.