Spearfish Challenge
Feb 22, 2020
The longest cross-country ski race in South Dakota, the Spearfish Challenge has been a Black Hills winter tradition for over 40 years. 24K, 10K and kids' cross-country ski races, with prizes and plenty of youth activities. Sponsored by the Black Hills Nordic Ski Club.
The Big Hill Cross-Country Ski Area is located 7 miles southwest of Spearfish on the Tinton Road.
|Location:
|Big Hill Trail System
|Map:
|Tinton Rd, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-569-2871
All Dates:
The longest cross-country ski race in South Dakota.
