Spearfish Piano Duet Club "Music for the Season"

Dec 14, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center rings in the holiday with their monthly December Bellman Brown Bag Series and Spearfish Piano Duet Club’s “Music for the Season.” This special holiday concert will take place in the Matthews theater on Wednesday, December 14 from noon until 1 p.m. This highly popular event packs the house and participants are advised to arrive early for a good seat. The balcony will be opened only after all the main floor seats are full. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973 or visit www.matthewsopera.com.


Location:   Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7973
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/bellman-brown-bag-series-holiday-piano-duets/

All Dates:
$25

for 1 Year

