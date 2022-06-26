Share |

Special Day of Remembrance

Jun 26, 2022

This special day commemorates the dual anniversaries of  The Battle of the Little Big Horn and the birth of Ruth Ziolkowski.

The public is encouraged to visit Crazy Horse Memorial on June 26th for an action-packed day and night of activities. 

Please note that the Night Blast will not be featured this year.

Public Activities Available with Regular Admission

  • N8TIVE Hoop Champion Dancers 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM
  • Throughout the Day—Special Museum Tours and Craft Activities
  • 6:30 PM Team Bearsheart PowWow Dancers
  • 8:00 PM The Wake Singers
  • 9:30 PM Program Honoring Veterans
  • 10:00 PM Laser Light Show
  • Cake Served for all

Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/

