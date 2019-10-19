Share |

Spooky Science - Sioux Falls

Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Spooky Science encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation, discovering and creating through hands-on activities for all ages. Event favorites include boo bubbles, squishy slime, black cat origami and hands-on interactive science and art activities and experiments. All children will also go home with a bag of Halloween goodies! Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/spooky-science

All Dates:
