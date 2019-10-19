Spooky Science - Sioux Falls
Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Spooky Science encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation, discovering and creating through hands-on activities for all ages. Event favorites include boo bubbles, squishy slime, black cat origami and hands-on interactive science and art activities and experiments. All children will also go home with a bag of Halloween goodies! Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/spooky-science
All Dates:
