Spooky Science - Sioux Falls

Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Spooky Science encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation, discovering and creating through hands-on activities for all ages. Event favorites include boo bubbles, squishy slime, black cat origami and hands-on interactive science and art activities and experiments. All children will also go home with a bag of Halloween goodies! Costumes are encouraged but not required.



Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.