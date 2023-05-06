Spring City-Wide Rummage Sales - Groton
May 6, 2023 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Groton Citywide Rummage Sale
Saturday, May 6th, 2023
8am - 3pm
Sponsored by the Groton Lions Club
All listings are due by 5pm on April 26th to City Hall or email your listing to city.april@nvc.net, $20 per listing
Listings will be available on Groton, SD Lions Club Facebook page and at www.city.grotonsd.gov
|Location:
|City-Wide
|Phone:
|605-397-8422
All Dates:
May 6, 2023 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sponsored by the Groton Lions Club
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.