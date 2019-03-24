Spring Scoop of History - Sturgis
Mar 24, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Sturgis is the topic of the Spring Scoop of History, sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society. Parishioners will give a tour of the church, originally built in 1887, and lead a discussion about the changes which have taken place to the building during the last 132 years.
The Historical Society's annual meeting will be held at the church immediately following the conclusion of the program at about 5 p.m. The annual meeting is also open to the public.
|St. Thomas Episcopal Church
|1222 Junction Avenue, Sturgis, SD 57785
|kris_hubbard@msn.com
|http://www.sturgishistory.org
