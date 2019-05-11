Spring Swing Dance with the Northlanders Jazz Band-Sioux Falls

May 11, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

There’s no better way to welcome Spring than to join the Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band and dance the night away.



If the sounds of Big Band Music don’t get your feet tapping, you can simply sit and sing along! Dance lessons with Jeff and Glenda Pray open this night from 7 - 7:30 and Dr. Brian Hanegan and his Northlanders’s Jazz Band provide the music you love until 10 p.m. Desserts will be served and a cash bar will be provided.



Tickets are FREE for this event, but they are required. Your generous donations for the Jazz program will be gratefully accepted should you choose to do so.



Get your dancing shoes on and join us!