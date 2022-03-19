St. Patrick's Day Celebration 2022
Mar 19, 2022 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
March 19th is the Watertown St. Patrick's Day Celebration!
This great event will include the Run for the Gold 5-K, Little Miss Shamrock and Mr. Leprechaun Contest, and a celebratory St. Patrick's Parade! Businesses can get involved by decorating their store fronts and participating in the March of the Shamrocks!
Run for the Gold 5K
Registration details will be coming soon!
Knights of Columbus Pancake Feed
Knights of Columbus Hall (219 1st Ave SE)
Little Miss Shamrock and Mr. Leprechaun Contest
Will take place at Knights of Columbus Hall (219 1st Ave SE)
St. Patrick's Parade
Will begin at 12:00pm. The route will begin at Immaculate Conception Church and work its way west on 1st Avenue, loop around 1st Street, and continue east on Kemp Avenue.
|Location:
|Downtown Watertown
|Phone:
|605-886-5814
|Email:
|coc@watertownsd.com
|Website:
|http://www.watertownsd.com/
All Dates:
