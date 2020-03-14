Share |

St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza - Sioux Falls

Mar 14, 2020

Downtown Sioux Falls' annual St. Patrick's Day parade turns 41 this year. Kick-off is at 11 am with the traditional painting of the shamrock at the corner of 9th St and N Phillips Ave.The parade will be begin at 2 p.m. at the 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Participation in the parade is free, but advance registration is required. Registration must be completed online at http://www.siouxfallschamber.com/StPatricksDay.cfm by March 9.

Please note: streets adjacent to the route are closed at 1:30 pm and parking is not allowed on Phillips Avenue starting late Saturday morning.


Location:   Downtown
Map:   Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-1620
Email:   vwillson@siouxfalls.com

All Dates:
Painting of the shamrock, parade and other festivities.

Downtown
Downtown 57104 Sioux Falls, SD 57104

