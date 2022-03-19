St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Sioux Falls for great family fun!

The festivities officially kick off with the annual Painting of the Shamrock that takes place at the center of the city, 9th Street and Phillips Avenue at 11am.

The first St. Patrick´s Day Parade was held in downtown Sioux Falls in 1980.

Visit the Sioux Falls Irish Club's Website SouthDakotaIrish.org.

For more information, go to SiouxFallsChamber.com or call (605) 336-1620.