Stained Glass Concert
Nov 14, 2021 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Be enchanted with chamber music in intimate Sioux Falls settings! Experience the brilliance of your SDSO musicians showcasing masterpieces of chamber music.
For just $30, you’ll get tickets to all three Sunday afternoon chamber concerts in the 2021-22 season. Call the Washington Pavilion box office for more information: 605-367-6000.
|Location:
|First Congregational Church
|Map:
|300 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/stained-glass-concert-2/#.YVOJdWZKjX0
All Dates:
Nov 14, 2021 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Dakota WInd Quintet
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.