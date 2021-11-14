Stained Glass Concert

Nov 14, 2021 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Be enchanted with chamber music in intimate Sioux Falls settings! Experience the brilliance of your SDSO musicians showcasing masterpieces of chamber music.

For just $30, you’ll get tickets to all three Sunday afternoon chamber concerts in the 2021-22 season. Call the Washington Pavilion box office for more information: 605-367-6000.