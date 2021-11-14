Share |

Stained Glass Concert

Nov 14, 2021 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Be enchanted with chamber music in intimate Sioux Falls settings! Experience the brilliance of your SDSO musicians showcasing masterpieces of chamber music.

For just $30, you’ll get tickets to all three Sunday afternoon chamber concerts in the 2021-22 season. Call the Washington Pavilion box office for more information: 605-367-6000.


Location:   First Congregational Church
Map:   300 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/stained-glass-concert-2/#.YVOJdWZKjX0

