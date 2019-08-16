Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Steel Magnolias - Custer
Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
M'Lynn is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby Eatenton, and as friend Truvy Jones fixes the women's hair for the ceremony, they welcome a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto. Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn't bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.
All Dates:
Aug 20, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019
Steel Magnolias - Custer
Production by the Black Hills Playhouse.
Black Hills Playhouse
Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
