Steel Magnolias - Custer

Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

M'Lynn is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby Eatenton, and as friend Truvy Jones fixes the women's hair for the ceremony, they welcome a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto. Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn't bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.
 
 

Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/

All Dates:
Production by the Black Hills Playhouse.

