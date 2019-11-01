Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour - Sioux Falls
Nov 1, 2019 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense … and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/straight-no-chaser-open-bar-tour
All Dates:
