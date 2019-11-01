Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2019 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense … and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.