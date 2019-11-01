Share |

Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2019 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense … and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/straight-no-chaser-open-bar-tour

All Dates:
Nov 1, 2019 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense … and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.   Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable