Stuart Little - Yankton

Apr 2, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020

When the Littles go to an orphanage to adopt a new family member, a charming young mouse named Stuart is chosen. While George is initially unwelcoming to his new brother, the family cat, Snowbell, is even less enthusiastic about having a mouse as his "master" and plots to get rid of him. Against these difficulties, Stuart resolves to face them with as much pluck, love and courage as he can muster. In doing so, he shows his beloved new family that great things can truly come in small packages.


Location:   Dakota Theatre
Map:   328 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-4711
Website:   http://www.lewisandclarktheatre.org

All Dates:
Community theater performance.

