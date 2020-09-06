Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer

Sep 6, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Owners of Studebaker & Packard Cars & Trucks will display their vehicles in downtown Custer from 10-3 p.m. (MDT) on Sunday, September 6 . Both modified and restored vehicles will be shown which were manufactured from the 1940's through 1967. It is free to the public who can vote for their favorite vehicle. Trophies & awards will be given out that evening at a banquet.