Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer

Sep 6, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Owners of Studebaker & Packard Cars & Trucks will display their vehicles in downtown Custer from 10-3 p.m. (MDT) on Sunday, September 6 . Both modified and restored vehicles will be shown which were manufactured from the 1940's through 1967. It is free to the public who can vote for their favorite vehicle. Trophies & awards will be given out that evening at a banquet.


Location:   Outdoors in Downtown Custer
Map:   Mt Rushmore Rd & 6th St., Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-431-4502
Email:   mech39@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.dakotastudebaker.com

All Dates:
