Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer

Owners of Studebaker & Packard Cars & Trucks will display their vehicles in downtown Custer from 10-3 p.m. (MDT) on Sunday, September 6 . Both modified and restored vehicles will be shown which were manufactured from the 1940's through 1967. It is free to the public who can vote for their favorite vehicle. Trophies & awards will be given out that evening at a banquet.
|Outdoors in Downtown Custer
|Mt Rushmore Rd & 6th St., Custer, SD 57730
|605-431-4502
|mech39@rushmore.com
|http://www.dakotastudebaker.com
