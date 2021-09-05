Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer

Sep 5, 2021

Studebaker cars and trucks from the surrounding states will be shown on Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicles manufactured from at least 5 decades will be shown by owners from 9 states. Come and enjoy visiting with their owners. Models will be those which are both restored or modified. Sponsored by the Studebaker Drivers Club, Dakotas Chapter.