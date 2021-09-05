Share |

Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer

Sep 5, 2021

Studebaker cars and trucks from the surrounding states will be shown on Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicles manufactured from at least 5 decades will be shown by owners from 9 states. Come and enjoy visiting with their owners. Models will be those which are both restored or modified. Sponsored by the Studebaker Drivers Club, Dakotas Chapter.


Location:   Outdoors in Downtown Custer
Map:   Mt Rushmore Rd & 6th St., Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-431-4502
Email:   mech39@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.dakotastudebaker.com

All Dates:
