Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer
Sep 5, 2021
Studebaker cars and trucks from the surrounding states will be shown on Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicles manufactured from at least 5 decades will be shown by owners from 9 states. Come and enjoy visiting with their owners. Models will be those which are both restored or modified. Sponsored by the Studebaker Drivers Club, Dakotas Chapter.
|Location:
|Outdoors in Downtown Custer
|Map:
|Mt Rushmore Rd & 6th St., Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-431-4502
|Email:
|mech39@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.dakotastudebaker.com
All Dates:
Studebaker Cars and Trucks will be on display at a free outdoor show Sunday September 5 in downtown Custer.
