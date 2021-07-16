Summer Arts Celebration - Sioux Falls

Jul 16, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

It’s been far too long since we’ve gathered together to celebrate our regional arts community, so the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University is throwing a Summer Arts Celebration to be held July 16-18, 2021, at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls.



The event will be run much like the Center for Western Studies’ signature art program, the Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale. Local and regional artists will have works of fine art, in many different mediums, for sale at the show.



We’re pleased to be adding some additional activities in conjunction with the summer event, including lectures and workshops on different aspects of the creation and/or business of art.



We would also like to take advantage of the warm summer weather (Artists of the Plains is normally during the colder months) and invite our artists to participate in en plein air events on the patio.



The hours for the event will be:

Friday, July 16, Premiere Showing: 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 18: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



More information can be found on our website: augie.edu/cws, or you can contact CWS Education Assistant Kristi Thomas at 605.274.4005 or kristi.thomas@augie.edu.