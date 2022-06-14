Summer Band Concerts
Jun 14, 2022 - Aug 2, 2022
Enjoy the Watertown Municipal Band concerts at Lake Kampeska, Watertown, SD each Tuesday evening at 8:15 pm beginning on June 14, 2022 and ending August 2, 2022. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the sunset on Lake Kampeska.
|Location:
|Stokes-Thomas City Park, Lake Kampeska
|Map:
|90 South Lake Drive, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-881-1694
|Email:
|sdalvine@msn.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/WatertownSDMunicipalBand
All Dates:
Jun 14, 2022 - Aug 2, 2022 Tuesday nights at 8:15 pm from June 14 through August 2, 2022
Watertown Municipal Band concerts at Lake Kampeska, Watertown, SD
