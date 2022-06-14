Share |

Summer Band Concerts

Jun 14, 2022 - Aug 2, 2022

Enjoy the Watertown Municipal Band concerts at Lake Kampeska, Watertown, SD each Tuesday evening at 8:15 pm beginning on June 14, 2022 and ending August 2, 2022. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the sunset on Lake Kampeska.


Location:   Stokes-Thomas City Park, Lake Kampeska
Map:   90 South Lake Drive, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-881-1694
Email:   sdalvine@msn.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/WatertownSDMunicipalBand

All Dates:
Jun 14, 2022 - Aug 2, 2022 Tuesday nights at 8:15 pm from June 14 through August 2, 2022

