Share |

Summer Camp: Astronomer - Pierre

Jun 20, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Look further than the eye can see. Where are stars born and what happens when they die? We will investigate the universe, the sun, the moon, the planets, and the stars. Learn all about our galaxy and beyond! Camp is from June 20th to June 23rd, 9:00am to 12:00pm every day.

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=69161&org_id=SDDC

All Dates:
Jun 20, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 21, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 22, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 23, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 3-5.

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable