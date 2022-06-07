Summer Camp: Nurture Nature - Pierre
Jun 14, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Everything is growing! Plants, trees, animals- come explore with us and discover how to nurture the nature around us.
6/7/2022, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
6/14/2022, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
6/21/2022, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
6/28/2022, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Fee: $Non-Members: $45, Members: $39
Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=68921&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K.
