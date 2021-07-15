Summer Porch - Renner
Jul 15, 2021
Summer Porch is a fun filled evening of live music, art, food, wine and fun. We have live music, local artists selling their wares, and food vendors from around the area. Enjoy fine South Dakota wines and relaxing music complemented with specially prepared food, just for you.
The fun will start at 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Come relax and enjoy life in slow motion. Check out our website for more information.
Admission is $5.00 per person, $10.00 a car load, or FREE to Wines Frequently Members.
Please no pets or outside food or drink. All will be provided.
Fee: $5 per person or $10 per carload
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Aug 5, 2021
Aug 12, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Sep 2, 2021
Sep 9, 2021
Come out and enjoy the beautiful countryside. Live music, food trucks, and a glass in hand, is there any better way to celebrate the summer?
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.