Summer Porch Series - Renner

Jun 11, 2020 - Sep 10, 2020

Summer Porch is a fun filled evening of live music, art, food, wine and fun. We have live music, local artists selling their wares, and food vendors from around the area.
Enjoy fine South Dakota wines and relaxing music complemented with specially prepared food, just for you.
The fun will start at 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Come relax and enjoy the porch. Check out our website for more information.
Please no pets or outside food or drink. All will be provided.

 

Fee: Admission is $5.00 per person, $10.00 a car load, or FREE to Wines Frequently Members.


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://47215 257th ST

All Dates:
Jun 11, 2020 - Sep 10, 2020 Every Thursday from 5-8pm

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055

