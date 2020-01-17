Supaman - Live Concert - Spearfish

The Matthews presents Supaman at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17. “Supaman” is Christian Takes Gun

Parrish, a Native American dancer and innovative hip hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form.This is a subscription series event, but single tickets are available for $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students at the Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. For more information, please contact The Matthews, 612 Main Street, at 605-642-7973 or check the website: https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/supaman/

