Supaman - Live Concert - Spearfish
Jan 17, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Matthews presents Supaman at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17. “Supaman” is Christian Takes Gun
Parrish, a Native American dancer and innovative hip hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form.This is a subscription series event, but single tickets are available for $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students at the Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. For more information, please contact The Matthews, 612 Main Street, at 605-642-7973 or check the website: https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/supaman/
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth and students
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com
All Dates:
Jan 17, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Live concert with Native American Hip Hop Artist Supaman.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.