Suspect! A Murder Most Musical presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective

Jan 27, 2022 - Jan 29, 2022

Good Night presents another world premiere of an original musical from the playwright of Alvin Fletcher’s Surprise 34th Birthday Party and Reality WivesSuspect! follows what ensues when a crew of true-crime podcast geeks descends upon a creepy mansion for the weekend…

Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a soundtrack of hilarious original songs, don’t miss our outing at the Belbas Theater this January — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!

Suspect! contains some adult language and themes and is intended for mature audiences.

Suspect! is presented with permission from Luke Tatge, all rights reserved.

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Location:   Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/suspect-murder-most-musical

All Dates:
Jan 27, 2022 - Jan 29, 2022 7:30pm

Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
