Sweethearts Dance - Sioux Falls

Feb 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Bring your sweetie and dance your way into their heart! The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 8 will be provided by the Apostles, who will play a variety of danceable music.

For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com.

Tickets are $14 per person; $7 with a student ID. Business casual or dressy attire suggested.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
Website:   http://facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub

All Dates:
Feb 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm Waltz dance lessons start at 6:45 p.m. Dance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Twirl your sweetie to the music of the Apostles Big Band.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 510 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD

