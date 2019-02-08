Sweethearts Dance - Sioux Falls
Bring your sweetie and dance your way into their heart! The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 8 will be provided by the Apostles, who will play a variety of danceable music.
For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.
Tickets are $14 per person; $7 with a student ID. Business casual or dressy attire suggested.
|El Riad Shrine
|510 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|http://facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub
Feb 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm Waltz dance lessons start at 6:45 p.m. Dance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Twirl your sweetie to the music of the Apostles Big Band.
