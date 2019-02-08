Sweethearts Dance - Sioux Falls

Feb 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Bring your sweetie and dance your way into their heart! The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 8 will be provided by the Apostles, who will play a variety of danceable music.



For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite. com.

Tickets are $14 per person; $7 with a student ID. Business casual or dressy attire suggested.