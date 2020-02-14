Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Sweethearts Dance - Sioux Falls
Feb 14, 2020 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Bring your sweetheart and dance your way into their heart! The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club hold a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 14
will be provided by Apostle's Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45
& the band will start at 7:30
. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub
, elriad.org
or ballroomdanceclubsf.org.
Tickets at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com
Business casual or dressy attire suggested.
Tickets: $14 per person, $7 with student ID
All Dates:
Feb 14, 2020 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm Waltz Dance Lesson at 6:45pm(free with admission
