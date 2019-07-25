Swing Fore Seniors-Sioux Falls

Jul 25, 2019 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs by continuing to develop walking paths for residents and their family members, to further enrich resident engagement through technology and to improve access to transportation for residents.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11:00AM | Lunch + Registration

12:00PM | Shotgun Start

5:00PM | Dinner + Prizes



FEES

- Team of Four Golfers: $500

- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250

- Individual Hole Sponsor (without a team): $500



EVENT SPONSORSHIP

Various sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, please contact Jason Honey at 605.231.8111 or JHoney@abhomes.org.



Reserve your team today at TrailRidgeGolf.com. We can't wait to see you on the course

Fee: $500 per team