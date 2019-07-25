Swing Fore Seniors-Sioux Falls
Jul 25, 2019 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs by continuing to develop walking paths for residents and their family members, to further enrich resident engagement through technology and to improve access to transportation for residents.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
11:00AM | Lunch + Registration
12:00PM | Shotgun Start
5:00PM | Dinner + Prizes
FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250
- Individual Hole Sponsor (without a team): $500
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
Various sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, please contact Jason Honey at 605.231.8111 or JHoney@abhomes.org.
Reserve your team today at TrailRidgeGolf.com. We can't wait to see you on the course
All Dates:
Join us on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Prairie Green Golf Course for our fifth annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.
