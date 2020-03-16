Talk - "How Our Changing World Will Impact Future Sky Viewers" - Rapid City

Mar 16, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The evening will begin with a short video on what can be viewed in our night sky this month followed by our guest speaker. Dr. Sherburn has presented for us in the past. He brings weather to life with his lively and informative talks. After the presentation, he will open the floor to questions. If the sky is clear after the presentation, a telescope will be set up outside.



Free - This is a regular meeting of the Black Hills Astronomical Society. All programs are free and open to the public. Following the program there will be a short break then a business meeting is held, at which interested members of the public are welcome.