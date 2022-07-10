Share |

Tea At Mead - Yankton

Jul 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Cultural Education Center! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches, and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a presentation on the Language of the Fan. It is widely believed that in Victorian times fans were used – much like gloves or parasols – for relaying secret messages. Door prizes ($1 per chance) and more!

Purchase tickets at the Mead Cultural Education Center, online at MeadBuilding.org on call 605-665-3898.

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   6056653898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://82 Mickelson Dr.

All Dates:
