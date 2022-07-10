Tea At Mead - Yankton
Jul 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Cultural Education Center! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches, and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a presentation on the Language of the Fan. It is widely believed that in Victorian times fans were used – much like gloves or parasols – for relaying secret messages. Door prizes ($1 per chance) and more!
Purchase tickets at the Mead Cultural Education Center, online at MeadBuilding.org on call 605-665-3898.
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056653898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://82 Mickelson Dr.
All Dates:
Jul 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.