Tea At Mead - Yankton

Jul 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Cultural Education Center! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches, and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a presentation on the Language of the Fan. It is widely believed that in Victorian times fans were used – much like gloves or parasols – for relaying secret messages. Door prizes ($1 per chance) and more!



Purchase tickets at the Mead Cultural Education Center, online at MeadBuilding.org on call 605-665-3898.

Fee: $15